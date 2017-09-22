Eric Church Releases 30 More Live Recordings from ’61 Days in Church’

By Scott T. Sterling
Can you ever really get enough Eric Church?
The country star continues to share boatloads of new live music with the release of 30 more tracks from his 61 Days in Church project.
Related: Eric Church Shares 30 Live Recordings from Massive ’61 Days in Church’ Project
This latest deluge of tunes follows the release of the first 30 live recordings back on September 1. Church plans to continue subsequent releases throughout the year in chronological order of the tour to complete a total of more than 100 tracks.
The 61 Days in Church recordings will initially be released only on the Apple Music platform for a two-week period before being made available on all streaming services.
The 30 songs released today include the following tracks performed in different cities:
Like a Wrecking Ball
Two Pink Lines
Mixed Drinks About Feelings (featuring Joanna Cotten)
Lotta Boot Left To Fill
Over When It’s Over (featuring Joanna Cotten)
Ain’t Killed Me Yet
Sinners Like Me
The Ballad of Curtis Loew
Record Year
Knives of New Orleans
Without You Here
The Weight (featuring Joanna Cotten)
Three Year Old
Dark Side
Cold One
Homeboy
Jack Daniels
How ‘Bout You
That’s Damn Rock & Roll (featuring Joanna Cotten)
Before She Does
Where She Told Me To Go
Country Music Jesus
Round Here Buzz
Screw You, We’re From Texas (featuring Ray Wylie Hubbard)
Lightning (Acoustic)
Longer Gone
Faster Than My Angels Can Fly
Oh Atlanta (featuring Joanna Cotten)
Talladega
The World Needs A Drink
Kill A Word (featuring Joanna Cotten)
Memphis Medley (How I Got To Memphis/Walking in Memphis)
The Hard Way
Ophelia
Livin’ Part of Life
My Town
Creepin’
Ramblin’ Gamblin’ Man
Pledge Allegiance to the Hag
Up on Cripple Creek
Like Jesus Does (featuring Joanna Cotten)
Don’t Do It
Young and Wild
The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down
Hell on the Heart
The Shape I’m In
Mr. Misunderstood
Get Up Jake
Chattanooga Lucy (featuring Joanna Cotten)
Sundown
Smoke A Little Smoke (Acoustic)
Alberta
Drink In My Hand
It Makes No Difference
I’m Gettin’ Stoned
Portland, Oregon (featuring Joanna Cotten)
Can’t Take It With You
Jolene
Better Man