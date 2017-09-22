Eric Church Releases 30 More Live Recordings from ’61 Days in Church’

By Scott T. Sterling

Can you ever really get enough Eric Church?

The country star continues to share boatloads of new live music with the release of 30 more tracks from his 61 Days in Church project.

This latest deluge of tunes follows the release of the first 30 live recordings back on September 1. Church plans to continue subsequent releases throughout the year in chronological order of the tour to complete a total of more than 100 tracks.

The 61 Days in Church recordings will initially be released only on the Apple Music platform for a two-week period before being made available on all streaming services.

The 30 songs released today include the following tracks performed in different cities:

Like a Wrecking Ball

Two Pink Lines

Mixed Drinks About Feelings (featuring Joanna Cotten)

Lotta Boot Left To Fill

Over When It’s Over (featuring Joanna Cotten)

Ain’t Killed Me Yet

Sinners Like Me

The Ballad of Curtis Loew

Record Year

Knives of New Orleans

Without You Here

The Weight (featuring Joanna Cotten)

Three Year Old

Dark Side

Cold One

Homeboy

Jack Daniels

How ‘Bout You

That’s Damn Rock & Roll (featuring Joanna Cotten)

Before She Does

Where She Told Me To Go

Country Music Jesus

Round Here Buzz

Screw You, We’re From Texas (featuring Ray Wylie Hubbard)

Lightning (Acoustic)

Longer Gone

Faster Than My Angels Can Fly

Oh Atlanta (featuring Joanna Cotten)

Talladega

The World Needs A Drink

Kill A Word (featuring Joanna Cotten)

Memphis Medley (How I Got To Memphis/Walking in Memphis)

The Hard Way

Ophelia

Livin’ Part of Life

My Town

Creepin’

Ramblin’ Gamblin’ Man

Pledge Allegiance to the Hag

Up on Cripple Creek

Like Jesus Does (featuring Joanna Cotten)

Don’t Do It

Young and Wild

The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down

Hell on the Heart

The Shape I’m In

Mr. Misunderstood

Get Up Jake

Chattanooga Lucy (featuring Joanna Cotten)

Sundown

Smoke A Little Smoke (Acoustic)

Alberta

Drink In My Hand

It Makes No Difference

I’m Gettin’ Stoned

Portland, Oregon (featuring Joanna Cotten)

Can’t Take It With You

Jolene

Better Man