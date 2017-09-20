Girls with Guitars is Here and It’s Bringing Straight Talk

Filed Under: Carly Pearce, danielle bradbery, RaeLynn, Y108 Girls with Guitars

Y108 Girls with Guitars is back for 2017 – Thursday, October 5th at Rivers Casino, sponsored by Straight Talk Wireless!

This year’s concert features RaeLynn, Carly Pearce, and Danielle Bradbery.

The only way into the show is to win tickets! Click here to learn how. Must be 21 or older.

On-site activation courtesy of Straight Talk Wireless
Stop by the Straight Talk booth at Girls with Guitars! Check out the charging stations, photo booth, and grab some free stuff! Straight Talk Wireless… Best Phones. Best Networks. No Contracts.

RaeLynn

Carly Pearce

Danielle Bradbery

pitt 970x250 Girls with Guitars is Here and It’s Bringing Straight Talk

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-gambler.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Listen Live