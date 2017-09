Rising country star Luke Combs is coming back to Pittsburgh! The ‘When It Rains It Pours” singer will bring his “Don’t Temp Me With A Good Time Tour” to Stage AE on Saturday, November 11th along with special guests Josh Phillips and Faren Rachels.

Tickets for the concert go on sale Friday, September 22nd at 10am. Click here to buy tickets.

Combs was in Pittsburgh over the summer on Brantley Gilberts ‘Devil Don’t Sleep Tour” – see the photos.