The ingredients for a perfect tailgate – food, friends, beer, and games – and we put it all together for you.

Join us for Pittsburgh home games at Rivers Casino in the Black & Gold Endzone for the ultimate pre-game tailgates, presented by Smoker Friendly. Live music, food trucks, vendors, prizes and more! Join the pre-game party three hours prior to every football home game.

Black and Gold Endzone is brought to you in part by Metro PCS, Miller Lite and Three Rivers Chrysler/Jeep/Dodge Ram.

Event Dates:

9/17 10am-1pm

10/8 10am – 1pm

10/22 10am – 1pm

11/16 5:30-8:30pm

11/26 5:30 – 8:30pm

12/10 5:30 – 8:30pm

12/17 1:30 – 4:30pm

12/31 10am – 1pm

Also sponsored by:

Portogallo Peppers

Yinzers

Meat here!

Wicked Ribs

Doce Taqueria

Tito’s Vodka

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-gambler.