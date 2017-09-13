Sing On Stage with Lee Brice

Filed Under: A Thousand Horses, Lee Brice, Parmalee
Lee Brice performs at Y108 8 Man Jam powered by Bowser GMC Trucks at Rivers Casino on May 26, 2016. (photo by Jason Nelson for Y108)

Y108 welcomes Lee Brice to Pittsburgh for the 2017 Pittsburgh Steelers Kickoff Concert at Stage AE Outdoors on Friday, September 15th along with special guests Parmalee and A Thousand Horses.

Tickets for the concert are on sale now. Click here to buy tickets.

Listen to Y108 for your chance to win tickets and get qualified to go Under the Lights with Lee Brice on stage and sing “Parking Lot Party!”

Listen to win at these times to qualify

7-7:15am
10:45-11:00am
11:30-11:45am
2:30-2:45pm
4:30-4:45pm
5-5:15pm

In case you need a refresher, listen to the song below.

lee brice steelers kickoff1 Sing On Stage with Lee Brice

Contest Rules

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Listen Live