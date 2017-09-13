Sing On Stage with Lee Brice

Y108 welcomes Lee Brice to Pittsburgh for the 2017 Pittsburgh Steelers Kickoff Concert at Stage AE Outdoors on Friday, September 15th along with special guests Parmalee and A Thousand Horses.

Tickets for the concert are on sale now. Click here to buy tickets.

Listen to Y108 for your chance to win tickets and get qualified to go Under the Lights with Lee Brice on stage and sing “Parking Lot Party!”

Listen to win at these times to qualify

7-7:15am

10:45-11:00am

11:30-11:45am

2:30-2:45pm

4:30-4:45pm

5-5:15pm

In case you need a refresher, listen to the song below.

Contest Rules