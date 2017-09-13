Grand Ole Opry to Hold Montgomery Gentry Public Memorial Service

By Robyn Collins

The Grand Ole Opry will be opening its doors for a memorial service honoring Troy Gentry’s life, and fans are invited to attend. The ceremony will be held Thursday, September 14 at 11 a.m. CDT at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, Tennessee.

The service will also be live-streamed for those unable to be there in person.

Prior to the stream, The Opry has released a video of Montgomery Gentry’s final Opry performance.

The last time the singers played the legendary venue was July 1, 2017. The video shows them performing one of their biggest hits, “Where I Come From.”

Gentry died on September 8 in a helicopter crash on his way to a show in New Jersey.

“Known for his wide smile, Gentry was personally driven by faith, family and living life to the fullest,” read a statement for the late 50-year-old husband and father of two. The statement added that Montgomery Gentry’s induction into the Opry was his “proudest professional achievement.”

Country stars Jason Aldean, Jake Owen, Blake Shelton, Lee Brice and Old Dominion honored the man they call friend onstage in the days following the loss to the genre.