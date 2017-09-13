Garth Brooks, Florida Georgia Line, Keith Urban Headline Stagecoach 2018

By Jackson Dodd

Garth Brooks, Florida Georgia Line, and Keith Urban have been announced as headliners for the Stagecoach Country Music Festival in April 2018.

Held April 27 to April 29, 2018 in Indio, California, the three-day festival will feature a gamut of country superstars as well as rising artists. Performers include Jake Owen, Kelsea Ballerini, Chris Lane, Kacey Musgraves, Carly Pearce, Lee Brice, Brett Young, Trisha Yearwood, Kenny Rogers, and more.

Passes on sale Friday, 9/22 at 11am PT

Passes to the festival go on sale Friday, September 22 at 11:00a PST.