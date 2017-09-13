Garth Brooks, Florida Georgia Line, Keith Urban Headline Stagecoach 2018

The three-day festival will feature a gamut of country superstars as well as rising artists.
Filed Under: Florida Georgia Line, Garth Brooks, Keith Urban
Garth Brooks (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

By Jackson Dodd

Garth Brooks, Florida Georgia Line, and Keith Urban have been announced as headliners for the Stagecoach Country Music Festival in April 2018.

Related: Garth Brooks to Headline Stagecoach Festival

Held April 27 to April 29, 2018 in Indio, California, the three-day festival will feature a gamut of country superstars as well as rising artists. Performers include Jake Owen, Kelsea Ballerini, Chris Lane, Kacey Musgraves, Carly Pearce, Lee Brice, Brett Young, Trisha Yearwood, Kenny Rogers, and more.

Passes to the festival go on sale Friday, September 22 at 11:00a PST.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Listen Live