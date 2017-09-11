Maria vs Wookie for the St. Jude Walk/Run to End Childhood Cancer

This September 24th join the Pittsburgh St. Jude Walk/Run to End Childhood Cancer at 8am on the Great Lawn on the North Shore.

Y108’s Maria D’Antonio and Wookie are both emceeing the event and have their own teams. They’re competing with each other to see who can raise the most money. Register for the walk and choose whose team you’re on – Maria’s or Wookie’s!

Click Here to Support Team Maria
OR
Click Here to Support Team Wookie

This family-friendly event raises funds to support the mission of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®, where families never receive a bill for treatment, travel, housing or food.

Sign up today at stjude.org/walkrun.

