Carrie Underwood Opens New Season of ‘Sunday Night Football’

By Scott T. Sterling

Are you ready for some football?

Related: Maren Morris Sings National Anthem at NFL Season Opener

Carrie Underwood certainly is, as the country star kicked off the new season of Sunday Night Football last night (Sept. 10) with a new video of the theme song, “Oh, Sunday Night.” It’s a take on her 2014 No. 1 hit, “Something Bad,” rewritten with loads of NFL references.

In addition to Underwood looking resplendent in a fabulous red dress, a slew of NFL stars make appearances in the clip, including Dak Prescott, Derek Carr, Antonio Brown, Von Miller and more.

Watch it below.