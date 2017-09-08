Win Lee Brice Tickets

Y108 welcomes Lee Brice to Pittsburgh for the 2017 Pittsburgh Steelers Kickoff Concert at Stage AE Outdoors on Friday, September 15th along with special guests Parmalee and A Thousand Horses.
Tickets for the concert are on sale now.
Listen to Y108 at these times on Sunday, September 10th and Monday September 11th for your chance to win tickets:
Sunday
11:08a
12:08p
1:08p
2:08p
3:08p
4:08p
5:08p
6:08p
7:08p
8:08p
Monday
7-7:15a
10:45-11a
11:30-11:45a
2:30-2:45p
4:30-4:45p
5-5:15p