Win Lee Brice Tickets

(photo credit: Jason Nelson for Y108)

Y108 welcomes Lee Brice to Pittsburgh for the 2017 Pittsburgh Steelers Kickoff Concert at Stage AE Outdoors on Friday, September 15th along with special guests Parmalee and A Thousand Horses.

Tickets for the concert are on sale now. Click here to buy tickets.

Listen to Y108 at these times on Sunday, September 10th and Monday September 11th for your chance to win tickets:

Sunday
11:08a
12:08p
1:08p
2:08p
3:08p
4:08p
5:08p
6:08p
7:08p
8:08p

Monday
7-7:15a
10:45-11a
11:30-11:45a
2:30-2:45p
4:30-4:45p
5-5:15p

lee brice steelers kickoff1 Win Lee Brice Tickets

