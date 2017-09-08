Country Stars Mourn the Loss of Troy Gentry

Troy Gentry, one-half of the country duo Montgomery Gentry, was killed in a tragic helicopter accident this afternoon.

The country community was quick to react, sharing their sympathies and condolences on social media. Many artists also acknowledged the passing of country icon Don Williams, who passed today, after a brief illness at the age of 87.

“Sad day for country music,” wrote Jake Owen. “Troy Gentry and Don Williams have passed and that makes my heart hurt. Don was my hero and Troy was my friend.”

“Just heard about Troy Gentry… I literally have no words. Have known him for years and played so many shows with him and Eddie… #prayers.” wrote Chris Young.

See all the posts below.

And Don Williams has passed... what a legend... this is truly a sad day for country music #RIP —

(@ChrisYoungMusic) September 08, 2017

Horrible. My thoughts are with his family. twitter.com/musicrow/statu… —

MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) September 08, 2017

Found this picture of me and my old friend Troy a few days ago.. I am heart broken. https://t.co/J3mT86DIaa —

Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) September 08, 2017

Also just hearing about the passing of Don Williams.. terrible day. —

Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) September 08, 2017

RIP Troy Gentry. Absolutely tragic. Thoughts + prayers out to his family. 💔 —

Dan + Shay (@DanAndShay) September 08, 2017

God bless you Troy Gentry. Heartbroken and in disbelief. —

Brad Paisley (@BradPaisley) September 08, 2017