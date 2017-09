Billy Currington has one more single for us from “Summer Forever” before he releases his new album, and I am DIGGIN’ it!

The song is called “Wake Me Up” and according to theboot.com, it’s about “being dead-gone on a girl who might not be sure”.

Sounds kinda sad, but it’s actually pretty up-beat! AND it’ll have you wishing Billy Currington loved YOU like this. lololol…but seriously.

Check it out above and tell us whatcha think in the comments below!