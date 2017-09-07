Chris Young Shares ‘Losing Sleep’ Tracklist

By Scott T. Sterling

Country star Chris Young has shared the tracklist for his new album, Losing Sleep.

Young shared the 10-track list on social media today (Sept. 7).

“You don’t want to make the same song over and over or the same sounds over and over on every record,” Young explained of the album’s title track recently. “I think it’s still very much me. I don’t think anyone is going to hear it and think it doesn’t sound like me as an artist”

Chris Young’s Losing Sleep is set for release on Oct. 20. Check out the full tracklisting below.