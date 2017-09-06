Luke Bryan Concert FAQ

Y108 welcomes Luke Bryan to KeyBank Pavilion Saturday, September 9th along with special guests Brett Eldredge and Craig Campbell. Here’s everything you need to know before coming to the show with Y108.

Tickets

Tickets are on sale now. Click here to buy tickets.

Traffic

Before you hit the road, check the traffic. Click here.

Parking

Rt 18 lot opens at 1:30p

Regular lots open at 3:30pm

Gates

Doors to get into KeyBank Pavilion open at approximately 6:00pm.

Show

The concert is scheduled to begin 7:00pm.

Get Social

Mobile Ticketing

Please make sure to screenshot your ticket including the barcode or save it to your passbook/wallet prior to the event to ensure a smooth entry process.

Permitted Items

Lawn Chairs or Beach Chairs no higher than 9 inches off the ground, Blankets, One 20oz Factory Sealed Bottled Water (non-frozen), Purses, Fanny Packs, Drawstring Backpacks, Small Binoculars, Non-Aerosol Sunscreen or Bug Repellent & Food in a clear 1 gallon ziploc bag (one per person).

Not Permitted

Umbrellas, Large or Oversized Bags/Backpacks, Animals (not including service animals), Aerosol Cans (bug spray, hair spray, perfume), iPads or Tablets, Sports Equipment, Wagons, Large Strollers, Picnic Baskets, Coolers, Insulated Bags, Laser Pointers, Glow Sticks, Fireworks or other Incendiary Devices, Alcohol, Weapons, Large Signs, Posters, Flags, Stickers, Markers, Selfie Sticks & Boot Spurs.

Alcohol Purchase Policy: Every person purchasing alcohol at KeyBank Pavilion will be required to show a valid photo I.D. regardless of age.

Camera Policy

Disposable, box cameras, 35mm, camera phones and small digital cameras are all permitted at this event. Any camera with a detachable lens or a lens the extends more than 3″ will not be permitted.