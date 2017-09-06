Jo Dee Messina Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

By Scott T. Sterling

Jo Dee Messina has revealed that she is battling cancer.

The announcement was made on Messina’s Facebook page earlier today (Sept. 6).

“It has been a trying summer, but her heart has been filled with gratitude for the many opportunities she has had to see God’s hand at work,” explained the post from Team JDM.

“We don’t know anything specific regarding the treatment plan at this point, but Jo Dee is working closely with a team to explore all options,” the statement added. “She has taken the semester off from classes at The King’s University, and her last tour date for the year will be October 7 (all other 2017 dates are being postponed), as she will begin cancer treatment this Fall.”

