Trending @ 10: Red Balloons Popping Up in Random Places for ‘IT’ Movie Remake!

Go ahead and call me a big baby, but I’m SO HAPPY this is happening in Australia and NOT Pittsburgh!

The “IT” movie remake is doing a subtly creepy promotion all over Sydney, Australia right now, where they’re tying single red balloons in random places and spray painting the phrase “IT is closer than you think” right next to it.

It may not SEEM that creepy, but if you ran into something like that IRL, you can’t tell me you wouldn’t be looking over your shoulder for at least A SECOND to see if there were creepy clowns after you, right?!

LOLZ OK, maybe it is just me!

“IT” movie comes out on Friday! Happy Nightmares!

