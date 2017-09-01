Eric Church Shares 30 Live Recordings From Massive ’61 Days in Church’ Project

By Robyn Collins

Eric Church’s epic Holdin’ My Own Tour is being chronicled in a massive live release 61 Days in Church.

Related: Eric Church Honors Chris Cornell with ‘Rusty Cage’ Cover

Beginning today fans will have access to 30 initial live recordings from various stops across North America. Then, subsequent releases through the end of the year – including some catalog and cover songs as well as songs inspired by events that happened while he was on the road – released chronologically to complete the list. The tracks will initially be released only on the Apple Music platform for a two-week period before being made available on all streaming services.

“I had so much fun learning songs that were unique to whatever city we found ourselves in,” Church reflects. “I learned a lot about each place, and it was special to see the crowd react to the songs that were only for them. I’m glad we recorded it and can relive it forever.”

Get more all the details on Church’s massive live set and check out first batch of songs on Apple Music here.