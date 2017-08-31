‘The Walking Dead’ is Getting the Pokemon Go Treatment!

Get excited, ‘The Walking Dead’ fans!!

You’re about to look as crazy as the Pokemon Go fanatics from last summer, because ‘The Walking Dead’ is releasing a game, an app for iPhone and Android, that’s JUST like Pokemon Go!

The only difference is, you’ll be hunting ZOMBIES instead of Pokemon!

According to ew.com, you’ll be able to “fight walkers on the streets, in the park, on your sofa, wherever and whenever you want.”

Sounds pretty good right?

All we know for now is that it’s “coming soon”, but to hold you over until we know exactly when, know this: Season 8 of ‘The Walking Dead’ premieres October 22!

Check out the game trailer above and Happy Hunting!