Garth Brooks to Headline Stagecoach Festival

By Robyn Collins

Garth Brooks is set to headline Stagecoach 2018, according to a new report in Billboard.

The festival will be held April 27 to 29, 2018 at Empire Polo Grounds in Indio, California. It is unclear which of those dates will feature the country superstar. No other artists have been announced for this year’s Stagecoach fest, though the event typically announces its full lineup in early September. Last year’s headliners were Dierks Bentley, Shania Twain and Kenny Chesney.

Stagecoach is one the few dates Brooks has announced for 2018. The country icon will also play the opening and closing nights at 2018 RodeoHouston, Feb. 27 and March 18. Brooks has been on a three-year world tour that wraps up at the end of this year.