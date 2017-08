It’s that time of year again – it’s a Pitt football winning weekend!

Listen to Y108 all weekend for your chance to win tickets to see Pitt’s home opener vs Youngstown State on Saturday Sept 2nd at Heinz Field.

Listen at these times to win:

Saturday:

10:30a-10:45a

10:45a-11a

12:15-12:30p

1:15-1:30p

1:45p – 2p

2:30-2:45p

2:45-3p

3:30p-3:45p

5-5:15p

5:30-5:45p

Sunday

11:45-12p

12:15-12:30p

12:45-1p

1:30-1:45p

2-2:15p

2:30-2:45

3:45-4p

4:30-4:45p

5-5:15p

5:45-6p

Click here to buy your Pitt tickets.