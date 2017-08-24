Trending @ 10: The First Look at Season 2 of ‘This Is Us’!

OMG. I’M CRYING ALREADY, WHAT THE HECK.

NBC gave us our first look at Season 2 of ‘This Is Us’ last night with a 3-minute clip of Episode 1, and I need it to be September 26 – YESTERDAY.

In the teaser, present-day Randall and Rebecca are talking about his adoption. If you remember the end of last season, Randall and his wife, Beth, were considering adopting.

And I guess at the start of Season 2, Beth is having a hard time with it, so Randall is seeking advice from his mom (YEP -heartbreaking, precious moments written all over it).

In true ‘This Is Us’ fashion, they have the tough conversations in the most PERFECT, REAL, RAW way – and Rebecca has the best advice, spoken in the best way.

Watch the clip above, and get the tissues ready!