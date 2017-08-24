Miranda Lambert Joined by Boyfriend Anderson East for ‘Getaway Driver’ Duet

By Scott T. Sterling

Country star Miranda Lambert brought out boyfriend Anderson East for an acoustic duet during a concert in London, England, this week (Aug. 23).

Related: Miranda Lambert’s 9 Most Adorable Pet Posts

Lambert was performing at London’s Apollo Hammersmith when she surprised the audience by calling East onstage for a stirring version of her song, “Getaway Driver.” East was one of the co-writer’s of the tune along with Lambert and Natalie Hemby.

“London, England! Thank you so much. What an amazing night. And I got to sing a song with my 💗,” Lambert gushed on Instagram.



Watch a clip of the special moment via a fan’s Instagram page below.