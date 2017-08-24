Disney-Themed Bar Crawl?! SIGN ME UP!

Bippity, Boppity, Booze-me-up, Disney!

According to Delish.com, there’s a Disney-themed bar crawl that’s happening in the U.K. on September 22, and totally sounds worth the plane ticket!

You can get full details on the event page here, but it’s called “The Character Crawl” and it’s all going down in Bristol, England, where they promise to take you “through a secret variety of bars and venues throughout Bristol, all dressed up as your favourite characters from the movies we all loved as kids!”

The ticket is the equivalent of about eight U.S. dollars, and it includes entry into every bar, drink specials at each bar, plus all sorts of fun games throughout the night!

I’m just saying, if you’ve been wanting to travel abroad, this is a pretty great excuse to do it!