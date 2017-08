By Scott T. Sterling

When country star Maren Morris performed at Colorado’s iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre, the elevation (6,400 feet) caught up with her.

The singer posted a picture of herself on Twitter breathing with an oxygen mask, presumably backstage at the Red Rocks venue. She captioned the photo as “a cute glimpse into my geriatric years.”

Morris currently on tour with Sam Hunt. See the post below.