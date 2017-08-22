Old Dominion’s Matthew Ramsey: Working with Little Big Town was ‘Surreal’

Old Dominion’s latest album, “Happy Endings,” comes out Friday (August 25th). In addition to their hit “No Such Thing As A Broken Heart,” the album will feature a song the band recorded with Little Big Town.

The two groups came together to record “Stars In the City” and OD’s lead singer Matthew Ramsey described working with Little Big Town as ‘surreal.’

“We were there with them. It was really cool to just sit there and work out parts with them and hear them going, ‘you should sing this and you should sing that.’ And then they’d try it and then would try something different,” he said. “We were all in there singing parts and it was a very surreal moment, you know, just to realize that here we are on this playing field with some major players and it was really cool to watch them work.”