LISTEN: Kane Brown Teases New Music!

My heart always flutters a little when Kane Brown let’s us into the studio with him and shares his new music:

Late last week, he posted a video on Twitter, playing us a new song from his tour bus, called “Heaven”…AND OH MY GOD, IS IT HEAVENLY.

New song called heaven. Little sneak preview pic.twitter.com/YK1s48yHlB — Kane Brown (@kanebrown) August 17, 2017

3 things here:

1. HIS FACE.

2. HIS FACE WHEN HE’S SINGING ALONG TO HIS OWN SONG.

3. THOSE LYRICSSS!!!

“Everybody’s talkin’ ’bout Heaven like they just can’t wait to go

Sayin’ how it’s gonna be so good, so beautiful

Lyin’ next to you, in this bed with you, I ain’t convinced

Cuz, I don’t know how, I don’t know how Heaven,

Heaven could be better than this.”

I AM ACTUALLY A PUDDLE RIGHT NOW.

If ever there were swoon-worthy lyrics, these are it. This has ‘Wedding Song of 2017-2018’ written ALL. OVER. IT.

But THAT’S NOT ALL!

He teased even MORE new music coming out on October 6th!

NEW SONGS COMING OUT ON 10/6 INCLUDE (FOUND YOU, HEAVEN, WHATS MINE IS YOURS, AND SETTING THE NIGHT ON FIRE)!!!!!! TAG A FRIEND 😊 pic.twitter.com/ZCFu6KRI6k — Kane Brown (@kanebrown) August 21, 2017

BLESSINGS. So many blessings! Hurry up, October!