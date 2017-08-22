LISTEN: Kane Brown Teases New Music!

By Maria D'Antonio
Filed Under: heaven, Kane Brown, New Music
photo credit: Jason Nelson for Y108

My heart always flutters a little when Kane Brown let’s us into the studio with him and shares his new music:

via GIPHY

Late last week, he posted a video on Twitter, playing us a new song from his tour bus, called “Heaven”…AND OH MY GOD, IS IT HEAVENLY.

3 things here:
1. HIS FACE.
2. HIS FACE WHEN HE’S SINGING ALONG TO HIS OWN SONG.
3. THOSE LYRICSSS!!!

“Everybody’s talkin’ ’bout Heaven like they just can’t wait to go
Sayin’ how it’s gonna be so good, so beautiful
Lyin’ next to you, in this bed with you, I ain’t convinced
Cuz, I don’t know how, I don’t know how Heaven,
Heaven could be better than this.”

I AM ACTUALLY A PUDDLE RIGHT NOW.

If ever there were swoon-worthy lyrics, these are it. This has ‘Wedding Song of 2017-2018’ written ALL. OVER. IT.

But THAT’S NOT ALL!

He teased even MORE new music coming out on October 6th!

BLESSINGS. So many blessings! Hurry up, October!

More from Maria D'Antonio
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Listen Live