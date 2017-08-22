Kenny Chesney’s Dad Arrested for Alleged Assault

By Robin Ward

Dave Chesney, the father to country singer Kenny Chesney, pleaded not guilty in court last Wednesday (August 16) after being arrested a day earlier for alleged assault.

The elder Chesney allegedly assaulted another man with a golf club. He was charged with aggravated assault and vandalism under $500.

According to ABC 6 WATE out of Knoxville, the incident report filed with the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office states Chesney allegedly punched a man with his fist and hit him with a golf club on the left arm.

