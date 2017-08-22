Kane Brown Announces Deluxe Edition of Debut Album

By Scott T. Sterling

Country star Kane Brown has revealed details of the deluxe version of his self-titled debut album, set for release on October 6.

Related: Kane Brown Champions Affordable Housing

The expanded edition of the album will arrive with four new songs, including “Setting the Night On Fire,” a duet with Chris Young.

Upon its initial release, Kane Brown debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart and hit the Top 10 of the Billboard 200.

Check out the full tracklist for Brown’s deluxe edition below.

1. Hometown

2. What Ifs (Featuring Lauren Alaina)

3. Learning

4. Thunder in the Rain

5. Pull It Off

6. Cold Spot

7. Ain’t No Stopping Us Now

8. Comeback

9. Rockstars

10. Better Place

11. Granddaddy’s Chair

*12. Setting the Night On Fire (Duet with Chris Young)

*13. What’s Mine Is Yours

*14. Found You

*15. Heaven