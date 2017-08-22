Brad Paisley: ‘My Idea Of Country Music Is Always About The Pictures It Paints’

For Brad Paisley, writing hit songs isn’t always just about what comes out of the speakers. He says music is very visual for him.

“I write very visually. My idea of country music is always about the pictures it paints for you. I don’t like songs that don’t give me images in my mind — in country music, that is,” he said.

The latest example of Brad’s visual writing would be his song, “Last Time For Everything.” You can actually see in your mind the ‘last times’ Paisley sings about.

RELATED: ‘Brad Paisley’s Comedy Rodeo’ Debuts on Netflix

“Even in pop music. You think about great pop songs that you love, sometimes you don’t always know what they mean, but there’s some great words in there. ‘Hotel California’ is a good example. I don’t know totally what that’s about, but you know, ‘On a dark desert highway, cool…,’ you know, it’s just…you see everything they’re sayin’.”