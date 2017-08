Tyler Farr is coming back to Pittsburgh! Today (August 21st) the country star announced a show at Jergel’s Rhythm Grille on Friday, November 24th for his “A Little Too Farr Tour.”

Tickets go on sale Friday, August 25th at 10am. Click here to buy tickets.

Farr was in Pittsburgh on August 6th with Branltye Gilbert’s “Devil Don’t Sleep Tour.” See the photos.