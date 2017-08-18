Glen Campbell’s Widow Shares Emotional Tribute to Late Husband

By Scott T. Sterling

Glen Campbell’s widow, Kim Campbell, has shared a heartbreaking letter about the loss of her husband to Alzheimer’s earlier this month.

Related: Keith Urban Pens Heartfelt Glen Campbell Tribute

The letter was posted to her website, CareLiving.org, this week.

“I have been grieving and saying goodbye to Glen every day for the last six years, ever since his diagnosis of Alzheimer’s, not knowing which day he might forget me or which day might be his last,” she wrote. “Although I knew it was inescapable and certain, nothing could have prepared me for the profound loss I felt as I said goodbye for the final time yesterday. I had been praying that I would be able to hold his hand when he entered eternity, and my request was granted. While surrounded by family, I watched him take his last breath.

“I find immense comfort knowing that Glen’s spirit is now free and present with the Lord,” the letter concludes. “I have no doubt that when he met his maker yesterday at 10am, he was greeted with, ‘Well done, good and faithful servant.'”