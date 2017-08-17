WATCH: Eric Church and Kenny Chesney Perform ‘Mr. Misunderstood’

HALLELUJAH!

We found out earlier this week that Eric Church is going to be making an appearance on Kenny Chesney’s live album “Live in No Shoes Nation”!!

The song they’ll be doing together is “When I See This Bar”, but we aren’t going to get to hear it until the album comes out in October. (BOO!)

So to hold you over until then, I dug up this video of Eric and Kenny live, in a bar, in Key West, performing ‘Mr. Misunderstood’.

SHEER. PERFECTION. Feel free to hit the replay button on this video as many times as you want! Enjoy!