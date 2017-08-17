Shania Twain Announces Pittsburgh Concert

August 17, 2017 1:29 AM
Filed Under: Shania Twain
Photo: Courtesy UMG Nashville

Country superstar Shania Twain announced her “Shania Now” North American Tour today (August 17th).

The tour comes to Pittsburgh on July 17, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena. Tickets for the concert go on sale on Friday, August 25th at 10am.

Shania made the announcement on social media. The tour is in support of her upcoming album, “Now.”

