Luke Combs Releases ‘When It Rains It Pours’ Music Video

Rising country star Luke Combs released the music video for his hit, “When It Rains It Pours.”

The video follows Combs living out the storyline of the song as he has a streak good luck following a abrupt end to a relationship.

In a release, Combs said “Every night on tour when we start playing ‘When It Rains It Pours,’ you can feel the fans kick it up a notch. It’s just a fun song and I always think ‘Damn, I kinda wanna be this guy in the song. He’s got it figured out.’ So for the video, I convinced my buddies to meet me in Charleston, we traced the footsteps of the song for two days at the beach and somehow they let us film it as an official music video,” explains Combs. “I hope the fans have as much fun watching this as we had making it.”

Watch the video for “When It Rains It Pours.”