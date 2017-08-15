‘Brad Paisley’s Comedy Rodeo’ Debuts on Netflix

If you’re a fan Brad Paisley, you know he’s a pretty funny guy. From some of the songs he sings to his performances on stage, Brad is known for weaving in his sense of humor.

Now Paisley is showcasing his comedy chops to a new Netflix special, “Brad Paisley’s Comedy Rodeo,” which was released today (August 15th).

For Brad, comedy has been part of his act since the early beginnings of his career. “What I found early on was, it was about mastering that stuff between songs, those moments, that going from song to song…what do you say between them? I mean you can go one song into another at some point, but if you’re going to pause and talk, what do you say? And I found early on that there are tricks to make people laugh, and then really started to work on that when I started hosting the CMAs with Carrie (Underwood).”

“Brad Paisley’s Comedy Rodeo” is a one-hour show was filmed in Nashville during the Wild West Comedy Festival and features comedians Nate Bargatze, John Heffron, Jon Reep, Sarah Tiana and Mike E. Winfield. Plus, actor David Hasselhoff and country legend Reba McEntire also appear on the show.