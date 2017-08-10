Costco Now Offering WEDDING REGISTRY!

PITTSBURGH BRIDES: Check this out, because my recently engaged heart just skipped a beat!

According to People.com, Costco is doing even MORE to help you prepare for your big day!

In the past, Costco has helped brides with getting their wedding invitations, planning their honeymoons, I know my sister got the flowers for her bridal shower from Costco!

AND NOW – they’re offering a WEDDING GIFT REGISTRY!

Yep!

Whatever your plans, hopes and dreams are for the big day and beyond – from kitchenware to bedding, they can all be put on a gift registry!

And you can get it all in BULK! lolol

Check out how it all works here, and happy shopping!