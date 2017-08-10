Costco Now Offering WEDDING REGISTRY!

August 10, 2017 9:40 AM By Maria D'Antonio
Filed Under: Costco, Pittsburgh brides, Wedding Registry
Photo credit SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH BRIDES: Check this out, because my recently engaged heart just skipped a beat!

According to People.com, Costco is doing even MORE to help you prepare for your big day!

In the past, Costco has helped brides with getting their wedding invitations, planning their honeymoons, I know my sister got the flowers for her bridal shower from Costco!

AND NOW – they’re offering a WEDDING GIFT REGISTRY!

Yep!

Whatever your plans, hopes and dreams are for the big day and beyond – from kitchenware to bedding, they can all be put on a gift registry!

And you can get it all in BULK! lolol

Check out how it all works here, and happy shopping!

More from Maria D'Antonio
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Listen Live