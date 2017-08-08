Sidney Crosby Celebrates 30 in the BEST Way!

Sidney Crosby celebrated the big 3-0 in the BEST way this weekend!

Philip Pritchard, aka the Keeper of the Cup, documented the entire weekend on Twitter! Sidney went back to his hometown of Nova Scotia and shared the Stanley Cup with the whole town!

He then took the Stanley Cup and surprised veterans in a retirement home with a visit (MY HEART!!):

And followed THAT up with a visit to the local children’s hospital!!! (MY HEART!! AGAIN!!):

They also had a “Crosby Party” with all SORTS of trophies on display, because, CROSBY = BALLER.

And he finished his night by hoisting the Cup to salute his neighbors:

And the best part of it all? HIS BIRTHDAY CAKE!! Complete with every Stanley Cup he’s been a part of winning AND his childhood dryer that he destroyed with hockey pucks lolol

The dryer takes the cake. pic.twitter.com/zgj35oiWj8 — Gord Miller (@GMillerTSN) August 7, 2017

So proud to have such a class act represent our Pittsburgh Penguins! Happy Birthday, Sid! Here’s to 100 more! We love ya!