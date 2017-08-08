Artists React to Glen Campbell’s Passing

By Abby Hassler

Glen Campbell passed away Tuesday (August 8) “following his long and courageous battle with Alzheimer’s disease,” according to his estate’s official statement. He was 81-years-old.

Related: Glen Campbell Dead at 81

As news spread, artists began sharing their condolences and tributes to the country legend.

“Thank you @GlenCampbell for the artistry, grace & class you brought to country music. You were a shining light in so many ways,” Brad Paisley shared on Twitter.

Charlie Daniels took to social media, writing, “Thank you Glen Campbell for sharing your talent with us for so many years May you rest in peace my friend You will never be forgotten.”

Chris Young also posted about Campbell soon after the news broke, writing, “Wow… just heard Glen Campbell passed… sad day for music.”

See all the posts below.

It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of Glen Travis Campbell, at the age of 81 glencampbell.com —

Glen Campbell (@GlenCampbell) August 08, 2017

Extremely sad to hear that Glen Campbell has passed away. My prayers and thoughts go out to him and his family. —

Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) August 08, 2017

Thank you @GlenCampbell for the artistry, grace & class you brought to country music. You were a shining light in so many ways. —

Brad Paisley (@BradPaisley) August 08, 2017

Thank you Glen Campbell for sharing your talent with us for so many years May you rest in peace my friend You will never be forgotten —

Charlie Daniels (@CharlieDaniels) August 08, 2017

Wow... just heard Glen Campbell passed... sad day for music —

(@ChrisYoungMusic) August 08, 2017

Glen Campbell was one of the greatest voices of all time. I will always love you, Glen! https://t.co/LQFEWA42lF —

Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) August 08, 2017

Sure played one hell of a guitar. twitter.com/rollingstone/s… —

Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) August 08, 2017