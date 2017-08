SEAN RODRIGUEZ IS BACK WITH THE BUCCOS, BABY!!! What a welcome back game yesterday, too! Won the game vs. the Padres with a walkoff in the 12th inning!

And the cherry on top of his return is this reunion hug he had before the game; this hug WILL go down as the #1 hug in history.

AND IT WAS #NATIONALFRIENDSHIPDAY!

AND he had this to say about being back in Pittsburgh:

"Deep down, I never felt like I ever stopped being a Pirate." pic.twitter.com/AiZA2ThVDg — Pirates (@Pirates) August 7, 2017

My heart! MY HEART!

Welcome home, Rodriguez!