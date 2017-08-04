Brad Paisley Performs ‘Director’s Cut’ of ‘She’s Everything’ for Seth Meyers

Brad Paisley has a Netflix comedy special that will debut on August 15th called “Brad Paisley’s Comedy Rodeo.”

During a recent interview on Late Night with Seth Meyers, he gave Seth a taste of what might be on the special and showed off his comedy skills by performing what he called the “Director’s Cut” of his hit “She Everything.”

Paisley changed the lyrics just a bit…

She’s a yellow pair of running shoes

A holey pair of jeans

She looks great in cheap sunglasses

She’s a passive-aggressive little thing

She’s almost everything I wanted

Almost everything I need

“Brad Paisley’s Comedy Rodeo” is a one-hour show that will feature comedians Nate Bargatze, John Heffron, Jon Reep, Sarah Tiana and Mike E. Winfield. Plus, actor David Hasselhoff and country legend Reba McEntire will also appear on the show.

Pailsey told Seth Myers that he learned to hone his comedy skills on stage. “I love the idea that between songs is the challenge for musicians,” he said. “I learned a long time ago that if you entertain in between songs, it’s gravy, people are like, ‘oh, wow – that was even entertaining,’ so I really worked on the comedy chops for a while.”

He said he began doing stand-up at a comedy festival in Nashville with a group of comedians and he said Netflix approached him about turning it into a special.

Paisley actually performed the original version of “She’s Everything’ at Seth’s wedding in 2013. Watch Brad’s interview and his alternate version of “She’s Everything” below.