Brantley Gilbert Concert FAQ

Y108 welcomes Brantley Gilbert to KeyBank Pavilion this Sunday, August 6th along with Luke Combs and Tyler Farr. Here’s everything you need to know before coming to the show with Y108.

Tickets

Tickets are on sale now. Click here to buy tickets.

Traffic

Before you hit the road, check the traffic. Click here.

Parking

Lots open at 3:30pm

Gates

Doors to get into KeyBank Pavilion open at approximately 6:00pm.

Go Backstage

Wear your Y108 Empire Roofing Send Me Backstage t-shirt! We’ll be out in the crowds and parking lots looking for shirts to upgrade your tickets or SEND YOU BACKSTAGE to meet the artists!

Show

The concert is scheduled to begin 7:00pm.

Get Social

We want to see your photos & videos. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter and tag us your concert posts!

Mobile Ticketing

Please make sure to screenshot your ticket including the barcode or save it to your passbook/wallet prior to the event to ensure a smooth entry process.

Permitted Items

Lawn Chairs or Beach Chairs no higher than 9 inches off the ground, Blankets, Umbrellas (36″ or less) , One 20oz Factory Sealed Bottled Water (non-frozen), Purses, Backpacks, Small Binoculars, Non-Aerosol Sunscreen or Bug Repellent & Food in a clear 1 gallon ziploc bag (one per person).

Not Permitted

Golf Umbrellas, Large or Oversized Bags, Animals (not including service animals), Aerosol Cans (bug spray, hair spray, perfume), iPads or Tablets, Sports Equipment, Wagons, Large Strollers, Picnic Baskets, Coolers, Insulated Bags, Laser Pointers, Glow Sticks, Fireworks or other Incendiary Devices, Alcohol, Weapons, Large Signs, Posters, Flags, Stickers, Markers, Selfie Sticks & Boot Spurs.

Alcohol Purchase Policy: Every person purchasing alcohol at KeyBank Pavilion will be required to show a valid photo I.D. regardless of age.

Camera Policy

Disposable, box cameras, 35mm, camera phones and small digital cameras are all permitted at this event. Any camera with a detachable lens or a lens the extends more than 3″ will not be permitted.