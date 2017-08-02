Trending @ 10: ‘Kevin Can Wait’ is Killing Off the Wife for Season 2

August 2, 2017 11:45 AM By Maria D'Antonio
Filed Under: Erinn Hayes, Kevin Can Wait, Kevin James, King of Queens, Leah Remini
Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

We finally have some answers about ‘Kevin Can Wait’ on today’s Trending @ 10!

According to variety.com, it looks like the show is slowly but surely morphing into ‘King of Queens’.

We found out at the end of last season that the show wasn’t bringing back Kevin’s on-screen wife, Erinn Hayes, because they wanted to bring in Leah Remini, Kevin’s FORMER on-screen wife, in her place.

We didn’t know how she would be exiting, though, until now.

They’re going to be killing her off, then for the first episode of Season 2, they will fast-forward 9 months to a year after her death, and BAM! Enter: Leah Remini!

NOW – Will she be the new girlfriend that helps him get through all of this? Or will she just be a friend? Some other kind of female figure for the kids? WHO KNOWS – But we’re going to find out this Fall!

More from Maria D'Antonio
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y108 Pittsburgh's Country

You Gotta Regatta
eat. drink. SUMMERTempt your taste buds this summer with eat.drink.SUMMER Friday, August, 18 at the Lodge at North Park from 6-9PM!

Listen Live