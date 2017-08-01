Jon Pardi Announces Headlining Tour for the Fall!

(Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

Doesn’t look like Jon Pardi is going to be getting much of a break after he finishes the “What the Hell Tour” with Dierks Bentley and Cole Swindell!

According to Rollingstone.com, Pardi just announced his first headlining tour, the “Lucky Tonight Tour”, and it all starts this October!

He has a couple of tour-mates you may recognize, too: Midland and Y108 Girls With Guitars alumni, Runaway June!

Currently, there’s no Pittsburgh date, but Jonny if you’re reading this: ADD ONE ASAP PLEASE. PLEASE!

If that plea doesn’t work out for us, you can check out the tour dates below and start planning that roadtrip!

Oct. 12 – Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Co.
Oct. 13 – Savannah, GA @ Grayson Stadium
Oct. 14 – Charlotte, NC @ Coyote Joe’s
Oct. 19 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues
Oct. 20 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Outdoors
Oct. 21 – Fort Worth, TX @ Billy Bob’s Texas
Nov. 2 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium
Nov. 3 ­– Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring
Nov. 4 – North Myrtle Beach, SC @ House of Blues
Nov. 10 – St. Paul, MN @ Myth
Nov. 11 – Madison, WI @ Orpheum Theatre
Nov. 16 – Chicago, IL @ Joe’s on Weed Street
Nov. 17 – Rosemont, IL @ Joe’s Live
Nov. 18 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave
Dec. 8 – Grand Rapids, MI @ The Intersection

