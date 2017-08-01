Jon Pardi Announces Headlining Tour for the Fall!

Doesn’t look like Jon Pardi is going to be getting much of a break after he finishes the “What the Hell Tour” with Dierks Bentley and Cole Swindell!

According to Rollingstone.com, Pardi just announced his first headlining tour, the “Lucky Tonight Tour”, and it all starts this October!

He has a couple of tour-mates you may recognize, too: Midland and Y108 Girls With Guitars alumni, Runaway June!

Currently, there’s no Pittsburgh date, but Jonny if you’re reading this: ADD ONE ASAP PLEASE. PLEASE!

If that plea doesn’t work out for us, you can check out the tour dates below and start planning that roadtrip!

Oct. 12 – Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Co.

Oct. 13 – Savannah, GA @ Grayson Stadium

Oct. 14 – Charlotte, NC @ Coyote Joe’s

Oct. 19 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

Oct. 20 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Outdoors

Oct. 21 – Fort Worth, TX @ Billy Bob’s Texas

Nov. 2 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium

Nov. 3 ­– Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

Nov. 4 – North Myrtle Beach, SC @ House of Blues

Nov. 10 – St. Paul, MN @ Myth

Nov. 11 – Madison, WI @ Orpheum Theatre

Nov. 16 – Chicago, IL @ Joe’s on Weed Street

Nov. 17 – Rosemont, IL @ Joe’s Live

Nov. 18 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave

Dec. 8 – Grand Rapids, MI @ The Intersection