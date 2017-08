I WOULD LOSE. MY. MIND. IF CHANNING TATUM SHOWED UP ON MY DOORSTEP WITH BOOZE.

Honestly, he’d be lucky if I let him leave after that! LOLOL, but seriously.

ANYWAY, he has a new brand of vodka out, called Born and Bred Vodka, and he surprised some unsuspecting fans who purchased it through the SAUCEY app, by hand-delivering it to their door!!

I would’ve fainted. Straight up passed out.

Watch how everyone reacted below! (Also, there’s a good bit of swearing in this sooo, NSFW!)