Miranda Lambert joined Little Big Town on stage at the Ryman Auditorium on Saturday (July 29).

The artists performed Lambert’s song “Dear Old Sun,” and covered the Dixie Chicks’ “Goodbye Earl,” featuring a cameo by Charlie Worsham on banjo.

Check out fan footage of “Goodbye Earl” below.