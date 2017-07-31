Luke Bryan Could Be a Judge on the ‘Idol’ Reboot!!!

July 31, 2017 1:06 PM By Maria D'Antonio
Luke Bryan (Photo provided)

WAIT, WHAT?!

Between Blake Shelton being a regular judge on ‘The Voice’ and now this, country music is about to take over Hollywood, baby!

The latest rumor, according to wideopencountry.com, is that Luke Bryan is on the “shortlist” to be a judge on the reboot of ‘American Idol’!!!

So far, the only judge they have confirmed is Katy Perry.

If Luke Bryan gets picked, will they have the same chemistry that Keith Urban and Jennifer Lopez did?!?!

I DUNNO. That’d be tough to beat.

I can guarantee you, though, if he is on the show, I will watch every. single. week!

