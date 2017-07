Y108 welcomes Brantley Gilbert to KeyBank Pavilion on August 6th for his ‘Devil Don’t Sleep Tour’ along with Tyler Farr and Luke Combs and we’re going ‘Bottoms Up for the Weekend.’

Listen all week (July 31 – August 4) for your chance to win tickets to the concert.

Listen to win at these times:

7-7:15a

10:45-11a

2:30-2:45p

4:30-4:45p

Tickets are on sale now. Click here to buy tickets.

Contest Rules