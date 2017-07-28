Trending @ 10: Friday Night TV is About to be FULL of ‘TGIF’!

GET EXCITED, 90s BABES! You’re about to get hit with a WHOLE LOT of nostalgia on today’s Trending @ 10!
ABC’s TGIF IS COMING BACK!!
Yep! According to indiewire.com, Hulu secured the rights to 800 episodes of all your favorites:
– ‘Family Matters’
– ‘Full House’
– ‘Step by Step’
– ‘Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper’
– and ‘Perfect Strangers’
…and I know, there’s a GAPING hole in that lineup. No ‘Boy Meets World’!! I have no idea what’s going on there, or why they chose to leave the best show out???
I mean, can it really be ‘TGIF’ without Cory and Topanga? I don’t think so.
…Will I still watch? ABSOLUTELY.
It all comes to Hulu Friday(duh), September 29! Get the popcorn ready!