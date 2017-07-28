Trending @ 10: Friday Night TV is About to be FULL of ‘TGIF’!

July 28, 2017 1:03 PM
Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

GET EXCITED, 90s BABES! You’re about to get hit with a WHOLE LOT of nostalgia on today’s Trending @ 10!

ABC’s TGIF IS COMING BACK!!

Yep! According to indiewire.com, Hulu secured the rights to 800 episodes of all your favorites:

– ‘Family Matters’
– ‘Full House’
– ‘Step by Step’
– ‘Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper’
– and ‘Perfect Strangers’

…and I know, there’s a GAPING hole in that lineup. No ‘Boy Meets World’!! I have no idea what’s going on there, or why they chose to leave the best show out???

I mean, can it really be ‘TGIF’ without Cory and Topanga? I don’t think so.

…Will I still watch? ABSOLUTELY.

It all comes to Hulu Friday(duh), September 29! Get the popcorn ready!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y108 Pittsburgh's Country

You Gotta Regatta
eat. drink. SUMMERTempt your taste buds this summer with eat.drink.SUMMER Friday, August, 18 at the Lodge at North Park from 6-9PM!

Listen Live