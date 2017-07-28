Trending @ 10: Friday Night TV is About to be FULL of ‘TGIF’!

GET EXCITED, 90s BABES! You’re about to get hit with a WHOLE LOT of nostalgia on today’s Trending @ 10!

ABC’s TGIF IS COMING BACK!!

Yep! According to indiewire.com, Hulu secured the rights to 800 episodes of all your favorites:

– ‘Family Matters’

– ‘Full House’

– ‘Step by Step’

– ‘Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper’

– and ‘Perfect Strangers’

…and I know, there’s a GAPING hole in that lineup. No ‘Boy Meets World’!! I have no idea what’s going on there, or why they chose to leave the best show out???

I mean, can it really be ‘TGIF’ without Cory and Topanga? I don’t think so.

…Will I still watch? ABSOLUTELY.

It all comes to Hulu Friday(duh), September 29! Get the popcorn ready!