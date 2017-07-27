Thomas Rhett’s New Single Makes Me Want to Marry Him

HOLY COW!

Thomas Rhett blessed us with SO MUCH good news yesterday!

Not only does he have a brand new ALBUM coming out, he also gave us a brand new single!

The album is called “Life Changes” and the new song will make your heart MELT.

It’s called “Unforgettable”, and just for reference, here are some of the lyrics:

“Mango beer that you were drinkin’

and that Coldplay song that you were singin’

And I bet right now you’re probably thinkin’ that

It’s crazy I remember every detail but I do,

From your blue jeans to your shoes,

Girl that night was just like you,

Unforgettable.”

Honestly, Lauren Akins, you won the husband lottery. Congratulations!

Listen to a clip of “Unforgettable” below, and get album details here!!