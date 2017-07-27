Kid Rock on Senate Run: ‘Democrats are Shattin’ in their Pantaloons’

By Robyn Collins

When Kid Rock rolled out his “Kid Rock ‘18 for U.S. Senate” logo and merchandise line, it started to look like he was seriously going to run for Senate.

Now, Rock (real name Robert James Ritchie) has shared a lengthy statement that explains his announcement to run, reveals why he’s selling political swag and encourages fans to register to vote so they can help make a change in Washington.

Here’s Rock’s statement:

When my name was thrown out there for U.S. Senate I decided to launch kidrockforsenate.com, I was beyond overwhelmed with the response I received from community leaders, D.C. pundits, and blue-collar folks that are just simply tired of the extreme left and right bulls—. As part of the excitement surrounding this possible campaign, I decided to take a hard look to see if there was real support for me as a candidate and my message or if it was just because it was a fresh new news story. The one thing I’ve seen over and over is that although people are unhappy with the government, too few are even registered to vote or do anything about it. We have over a year left until an actual election, so my first order of business is to get people engaged and registered to vote while continuing to put out my ideas on ways to help working class people in Michigan and America all while still calling out these jackass lawyers who call themselves politicians. During this time while exploring my candidacy for US Senate, I am creating a 501(c)(4) – a non-profit organization for the promotion of voter registration. Not only can I raise money for this critical cause, but I can help get people registered to vote at my shows. Since the announcement, the media has speculated this was a ploy to sell shirts or promote something. I can tell you, I have no problem selling Kid Rock shirts and yes, I absolutely will use this media circus to sell/promote whatever I damn well please (many other politicians are doing the same thing, they just feed you a bunch of bulls— about it). But either way, money raised at this time through the sale of merchandise associated with this very possible campaign will go towards our ‘register to vote’ efforts.

Ever the overblown rock star, the Detroit native boasted, “One thing is for sure though, The Democrats are ‘shattin’ in their pantaloons’ right now… and rightfully so!”

“And if I decide to throw my hat in the ring for US Senate, believe me,” he assures, “it’s game on mthrf——.”